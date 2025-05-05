Royals gather on Buckingham Palace balcony for Red Arrows flypast

Senior and young members of the royal family gathered to watch a Red Arrows flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on Monday, 5 May.

The planes flew a several-hundred-mile route, beginning at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and ending in northwest London. Thousands of people lined the Mall in London to watch and celebrate the historic occasion.

The royals presented a united front on the balcony, despite renewed tensions between the Palace and Prince Harry over the weekend.