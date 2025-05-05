Royals gather on Buckingham Palace balcony for Red Arrows flypast

Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:44
Watch: Young and senior royals watch VE Day flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony
Senior and young members of the royal family gathered to watch a Red Arrows flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on Monday, 5 May.
The planes flew a several-hundred-mile route, beginning at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and ending in northwest London. Thousands of people lined the Mall in London to watch and celebrate the historic occasion.
The royals presented a united front on the balcony, despite renewed tensions between the Palace and Prince Harry over the weekend.
Up next
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:55
VE Day pilot pleads with veterans’ minister to double defence spending
00:15
Armed officers in Rochdale as eight arrested in anti-terror operations
00:38
Trump makes claims about judges as he explains Alcatraz reopening
01:43
‘Very real possibility’ Farage could lead UK, says Swinney
00:26
Watch Harry Kane singing after first trophy win of career
00:39
Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy
00:42
Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands after Wrexham’s promotion
01:00