Prince George meets veterans in surprise appearance at VE Day tea party

The Prince of Wales has told of Prince George’s interest in learning about the Second World War, as veterans attended a Buckingham Palace tea party.

Prince George, 11, can be seen joining William and his mother the Princess of Wales, along with the King and Queen and other members of the royal family, to meet veterans.

The Prince of Wales told 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield, from Portchester that George is “interested” in learning about those who served.

Samantha Davidson, 58, from Denmead in Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “The prince said George is very interested in finding out about the veterans.

“George even asked my grandfather how old he was during his service.”