Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:06
Prince Louis steals show on VE Day lending helping hand to Prince William
Prince Louis was caught trying to lend his father a helping hand as he tried to brush something off Prince William’s jacket while watching VE Day celebrations on Monday, 5 May.
The seven-year-old, seated next to his father — who was in his military uniform — cheekily turned to him and began brushing down the shoulder of his jacket.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their parents, William and Kate, to watch the spectacle in central London.
Up next
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:53
Labour MP accuses Reform of sucking up to Putin in heated clash
00:53
Vatican workers take oath of secrecy ahead of conclave
02:37
Martin Lewis issues urgent crypto scam warning costing victims dear
00:23
King and Queen unveil new coronation portraits
00:26
Watch Harry Kane singing after first trophy win of career
00:39
Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy
00:42
Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands after Wrexham’s promotion
01:00