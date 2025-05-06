Watch gun salute mark anniversary of the coronation of the King and Queen

This is the moment a gun salute in Hyde Park took place to mark the anniversary of the coronation of the King and Queen.

The monarch and his wife were crowned two years ago on May 6 during a Westminster Abbey ceremony steeped in symbolism and history watched by millions.

The anniversary comes as the royal family continues to attend VE Day celebrations this week, to mark 80 years since the end of the war.

Camilla will appear at the Tower of London on Tuesday afternoon to view a new display of ceramic poppies, placed to “reflect on the lasting legacy of conflict”.