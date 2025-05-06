Dame Esther Rantzen’s daughter shares message from mother in health update

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter shared a brief health update on her mother as she joined the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, 6 May, to discuss assisted dying.

The veteran broadcaster who has terminal lung cancer, has openly voiced her support for the Assisted Dying Bill.

Her daughter Rebecca Wilcox told the hosts: "I mustn't tell you what she's up to because she's private, as she should be.

"She sends her love, and she's coping."

It follows Ms Wilcox's announcement that Dame Esther is no longer responding to a new cancer medication.