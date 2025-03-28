Esther Rantzen no longer responding to new cancer medication, daughter reveals

Dame Esther Rantzen is no longer responding to a new cancer medication, her daughter has revealed.

The veteran broadcaster and campaigner, who has terminal lung cancer, has openly voiced her support for the Assisted Dying Bill, sharing her own views on dying at Dignitas, due to assisted dying being illegal in the UK.

When asked by 5 News on Thursday (27 March) about a new medication that was supposed to be improving her condition, Dame Esther’s daughter Rebecca Wilcox said,:“I really wish that was true, but I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”