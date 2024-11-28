Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter has urged MPs who may vote on the assisted dying bill on religious lines to rethink their choice.

The campaigner and broadcaster is terminally ill and has led calls for a change in the law.

MP Kim Leadbeater sponsored the private members' bill, which states it would “allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life”.

Rebecca Wilcox said she "has faith" herself but it "doesn't control her point of view when it comes to the ballot box."

She added: "Don't vote according to your religion, vote according to your constituents' point of view."

There will be a House of Commons debate and vote on the bill on Friday (29 November).