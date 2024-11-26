Adverts promoting assisted dying have appeared at Westminster Tube station in central London ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote.

Some ads, from campaign group Dignity in Dying, have been covered up by posters from the Samaritans, a suicide prevention charity, in protest.

The controversial bill, put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, will be debated and voted on Friday 29 November.

If passed, the law would allow terminally ill adults over 18 to receive medical assistance to end their own lives.

The Independent has contacted TfL for comment.