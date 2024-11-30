Esther Rantzen hails ‘extraordinary’ Kim Leadbeater for leading assisted dying bill

Esther Rantzen hailed Kim Leadbeater, who sponsored the assisted dying bill, as "extraordinary" after MPs voted in favour of a law that would support terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of six months or less to end their lives.

The Labour MP put forward the private members' bill, which she said would "give society a much better approach towards end of life.”

The bill passed in the House of Commons with 330 voting in favour and 275 against.

It has some way to go before it becomes law, with more than 200 amendments already tabled.

Broadcaster Ms Rantzen, who is terminally ill, has been an advocate for changing the law.

The 84-year-old revealed in December last year that she had joined Dignitas, to give her the choice of an assisted death in Switzerland.