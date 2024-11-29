Watch moment MPs vote in favour of historic assisted dying legislation

Assisted dying could be legalised in England and Wales after a historic vote saw proposed legislation clear its first hurdle in Parliament.

A four-and-a-half hour debate in the Commons on Friday (29 November) heard arguments from MPs about a need to give choice to dying people.

A majority of MPs supported a Bill that would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.

MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.