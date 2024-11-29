Assisted dying bill - latest: MPs to vote on historic legalisation after fierce backlash from campaigners
The private members bill put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
MPs are primed to start debating the assisted dying bill on Friday morning in the House of Commons, as the politician who brought forward the legislation admitted the vote would be “close”.
The private members bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday.
Ms Leadbeater told BBC Breakfast earlier this week that she thought the vote would be “very close” and that the proposed legislation would receive “hours and hours” of scrutiny.
Former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May have all come out against the bill, but David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying.
At a press conference to discuss today’s migration figures Sir Keir Starmer said the vote was “genuinely free” for all MPs and that the government would remain neutral.
He said: “I’ve obviously got a huge amount of interest and experience in this having looked at every single case for five years that was ever investigated.”
He added: “I will therefore be casting my vote tomorrow.”
When do MPs vote on assisted dying? Everything you need to know
MPs will soon vote on legislation that would legalise assisted dying in England and Wales for terminally ill patients, marking a historic political event.
The bill is open to a free vote meaning members from all parties will be allowed to vote however they feel is right. There are more unknowns than knowns, with slightly more thought to be in favour of voting for the bill.
Proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater in mid-October, the Private Members bill is lengthy, carrying strict stipulations about how the law is implemented.
To be eligible for assisted dying under the laws, a person has to be over 18 years old, have proven mental capacity, no more than six months left to live, and the consent of two medical professionals.
MPs will vote in Commons on Friday 29 November. A five-hour debate on the legislation is set to begin at 9.30am, with 175 MPs wishing to speak.
My colleague Albert Toth explains everything you need to know:
When do MPs vote on assisted dying? Everything you need to know
Most MPs have not revealed how they intend to vote in the free vote on assisted dying
Matt Hancock urges MPs to back assisted dying after constituent’s cancer tragedy changed his mind
Matt Hancock urges MPs to back assisted dying after constituent’s cancer tragedy
Exclusive: The former health secretary told The Independent he can remember the moment he changed his mind on assisted dying
Majority in favour of assisted dying also concerned about end-of-life care gaps
Most people in favour of legalising assisted dying also have concerns terminally ill people could see it as their only option because the end-of-life care they need is not available, according to a survey.
Palliative care charity Sue Ryder said it is neutral on the issue of assisted dying, but that its polling indicates fears among people both for and against a new law about what current gaps in end-of-life care could mean for the terminally ill.
The survey of just over 3,000 adults in the UK this month showed just over half (56 per cent) said they were in favour of assisted dying, with 12 per cent against. The rest were either undecided or did not want to say.
Overall 77 per cent said they felt terminally ill people could see assisted dying as their only option because of lack of availability to the end-of-life care they need.
Of this 17 per cent felt most, 38 per cent felt some and 22 per cent felt a few terminally ill people would see it as their only option due to lack of access to the right care.
‘My husband was starving and in pain – he deserved a dignified death’
‘My husband was starving and in pain when he died – he deserved a dignified death’’
Kevan Donoghue passed away after three weeks of being unable to eat or drink due to a blockage in his stomach
I couldn’t grieve my mum because she had to end her life abroad – the assisted dying bill could change that
My amazing mum chose assisted dying - the law meant I couldn’t grieve properly
When Catie said goodbye to her mother via FaceTime last February, the family’s ordeal was far from over
I’m an expert in medical ethics – to me, assisted dying is the right idea at the wrong time
I’m an expert in medical ethics – assisted dying is the right idea at the wrong time
The question of what constitutes a good death is at the heart of the Bill being voted on in the Commons – but it misses the point, writes Dr Alexis Paton
How are MPs expected to vote on assisted dying? This is what we know
How are MPs expected to vote on assisted dying? This is what we know
The Independent analysed public statements from all 650 MPs to find how many will likely vote for or against the assisted dying bill tomorrow, reports Alicja Hagopian
Assisted dying coercion by doctors ‘a significant threat’, warns top consultant
Assisted dying coercion by doctors ‘a significant threat’, warns top consultant
The warning from Baroness Llora Finlay, a consultant in palliative care, comes on the eve of an historic vote by MPs on Kim Leadbeater’s Bill to legalise assisted dying
Editorial: This is no time to rush through a decision on assisted dying
This is no time to rush through a decision on assisted dying
Editorial: Gordon Brown was wise to suggest that parliament should take its time over such a fundamental issue
What is in the new assisted dying Bill MPs are considering?
What is in the new assisted dying Bill MPs are considering?
Who would be eligible and when could a service be up and running if the law was passed?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments