Kim Leadbeater makes passionate assisted dying bill plea

Kim Leadbeater made a passionate plea to legalize assisted dying in the UK, claiming the “right to choose doesn’t take away the right not to”.

The LabourMP for Spen Valley opened the historic five-hour debate on Friday (29 November) with the House of Commons chamber full of MPs on both sides.

Addressing MPs, Ms Leadbeater said: “Giving the choice of an assisted death to those who want it would of course not stop anyone who is terminally ill from choosing not to do so.”

Ms Leadbeater added: “We need to be clear, a vote to take this Bill forward today is not a vote to implement the law tomorrow. It is a vote to continue the debate.”