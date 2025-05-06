David Beckham sent a message to his eldest son Brooklyn while celebrating his 50th birthday with a fishing trip to Scotland.

The former England captain took a trip to the Scottish Highlands where he was joined by his sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20. The trip comes amid rumours of an ongoing feud with Brooklyn, who did not attend his father’s 50th birthday celebrations this weekend.

Beckham shared a series of photographs and videos on Instagram on Sunday (5 May), documenting the trip, which sees his sons preparing freshly caught scallops .

In another post, featuring a picture of himself with Romeo and Cruz, Beckham tagged Brooklyn and said: “You were missed Brooklyn.