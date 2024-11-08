Tim Walz’s daughter expressed her anger over her father and Kamala Harris’ failed bid for the White House.

Hope Walz stated America “does not deserve Kamala Harris” as she shared her thoughts on President-elect Donald Trump’s historic win.

In a video posted on TikTok on Thursday (7 November), she said: “That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point.

“These people have to live in their own skin, as in JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump and that is not a punishment I’d wish upon anybody but those two individuals.”