Martin Lewis shares ‘easy’ refund available to millions

Martin Lewis has shared the “simple and easy” way millions of people can claim back money they have overpaid in student loan repayments.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained the four ways you could have overpaid the loan during his ITV show on Tuesday (5 November).

The financial guru said: “Over a million people are in that position, and you can get the money back.

“The average payout on student loan claims is £280. This is very big and very easy to do, and it's worth taking notes.

“To get this money back, you need to sign into your Student Loans Company account and there is now an online form you can fill out.”