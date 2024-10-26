Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

TravelSmart Weekly gives you the inside travel guide on Jordan.

Annabel Grossman and Simon Calder explore the historical sites, the lush greenery and extreme desert landscapes to be found in the country, whilst also looking at its cosmopolitan flavours.

Join Annabel as she gives the insider guide to Petra and explores the bustling city Amman. Simon, meanwhile, takes a look at the wide variety of activities to be discovered in the rugged desert landscapes that can feel like you're on another world.

