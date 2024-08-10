Independent TV
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
A true bucket-list holiday adventure, safaris allow you to explore some of the most breath-taking landscapes in the world while seeing the splendour of nature.
Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman guide you through how to see lions, rhino, elephants and much more besides across Africa and beyond on a safari holiday. Whether it’s the Masai Mara in Kenya or following the great migration in the Serengeti in Tanzania, Travel Smart shows you what you can expect and how to have a environmentally-sustainable and memorable adventure holiday.
Watch Travel Smart on Independent TV.
00:32