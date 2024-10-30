Yankees fans try to rip ball from Mookie Betts’s glove during World Series

Two New York Yankees fans attempted to rip the ball out of LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts's glove during game four of the World Series on Tuesday, 29 October.

The outfielder leapt towards the stands in foul territory to catch a hit by Gleyber Torres at the bottom of the first.

A fan in the front row wearing a Yankees jersey grabbed Betts's glove with both hands and ripped the ball out, while another grabbed Betts's other hand.

The ball flew out of Betts's glove and onto the field, prompting a fan interference ruling and an out.

The Yankees went on to win 11-4, forcing a Game 5.