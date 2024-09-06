Alicia Vikander speaks with The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy about new film Firebrand, a historical drama directed by Karim Aïnouz. Set during the tumultuous final years of Henry VIII’s (Jude Law) reign, the film focuses on Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander), his sixth and final wife. In this interview Vikander discusses working opposite Law and the film’s representation of sex and feminism.

The Ex Machina and Tomb Raider actor also shares the film from her past that she’s most proud of, as well as details on new projects being worked on with her husband Michael Fassbender.