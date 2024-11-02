New Zealand respond after England player calls Haka ‘ridiculous’

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett warned England that Joe Marler's comments on the Haka “loaded the gun” ahead of Saturday's (2 November) clash.

The veteran prop, who is not involved in the autumn opener for personal reasons, used social media to call for the pre-match Maori war dance to be “binned”, adding that it was “ridiculous”.

Marler has since apologised for the remarks, but Barrett suggests the damage has already been done.

“He has probably loaded the gun hasn’t he?” the second row said after New Zealand’s final training session on Friday.

“I guess there are always opinions about the Haka and its place. It’s hugely important to us and has been to the All Blacks for a long time. We get a lot from it."