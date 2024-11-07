Donald Trump won’t forget David Lammy’s Neo-Nazi comments, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said.

Mr Spicer was quizzed on whether previous comments made by the Labour foreign secretary could impact the US-UK relationship.

Mr Lammy previously described Trump as a “Neo-Nazi sympathizer” and “sociopath”.

ITV’s Robert Peston asked Mr Spicer on Wednesday (6 November): “Is Donald Trump the kind of person that just forgets those sorts of remarks?

Mr Spicer replied: “No, I don’t think he does, but with anything, there is always room for negotiations.”