Alison Hammond comforts Hollywood legend on anxiety disorder struggle

Alison Hammond comforted Billy Bob Thornton after he shared that he drank alcohol at 6am while suffering from anxiety.

The Landman actor joined his series co-stars Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Ali Larter on the This Morning sofa on Friday, 8 November.

Thornton opened up on how he could not sleep the night before the interview, calling his family and going to his balcony to have a glass of champagne at 6am.

Upon hearing this, Hammond instructed Thornton to embrace her and Dermot O’Leary.

“Babes, do you know what we normally do for anxiety? We bring it in, come and have an Ali hug,” she said.