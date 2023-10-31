Trump makes claims about judges as he explains Alcatraz reopening order

Donald Trump slammed what he called the leniency of “radical judges,” as he vowed to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the infamous island prison near San Francisco.

The president said the United States is “plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat offenders.”

“These radicalized judges want a trial for everything — every person who came into our country illegally,” Mr Trump claimed in comments to reporters on Sunday, 4 May.

Opened as a federal prison in 1934, Alcatraz held notorious criminals like Al Capone and “Machine Gun” Kelly. It closed in 1963 due to high costs, saltwater damage, and high-profile escape attempts.