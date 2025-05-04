Salvage operation on sunken Bayesian superyacht begins off coast of Sicily

A salvage operation has begun on the superyacht Bayesian which has lay sunk off the coast of Sicily for eight months.

The luxury yacht sank in a storm near the port of Porticello, Palermo, killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and five others.

HEBO Lift 2, the first of two crane ships that will be used to raise the Bayesian, arrived in Porticello on Saturday (3 May.), drawing crowds as it manoeuvred into position.

It will be joined by HEBO Lift 10, one of the most powerful floating cranes in Europe, in a salvage operation insurers estimate will cost over £20m.