Maltese authorities block food supplies to stricken Gaza aid ship hit by drone attack

Activists are being prevented from delivering food supplies to an aid ship bound for Gaza which was damaged in a drone attack off the coast of Malta.

Maltese authorities have told campaigners from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, their small boats cannot not go within three nautical miles of the stricken humanitarian ship Conscience - which the group claim was hit by an Israeli drone attack on Friday (2nd May).

“We had intended to bring food, water and other basic emergency supplies,” an activist revealed in a video clip shot near the scene, where a Maltese maritime unit was guarding the perimeter.

“But were intercepted by Maltese military vessels who told us that we could not deliver those supplies.”

In a statement, the Maltese government said everyone aboard the ship was “confirmed safe”.