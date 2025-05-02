Ship carrying aid to Gaza ‘attacked by drones’ off Mediterranean island

A ship carrying aid to Gaza burst into flames after it was reportedly attacked by drones off the coast of Malta on Friday (2 May).

Footage released by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) shows a fire raging on the ship.

A nearby tugboat responded to a distress call from the Conscience, which was carrying 12 crew members and four civilians, Malta’s government said, adding that those aboard refused to leave their ship.

The group was safe and no injuries were reported, it said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has accused Israel of attacking its ship.

The Israeli army has been approached for comment.