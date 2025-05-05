‘Very real possibility’ Farage could lead UK, says Scotland’s First Minister

Scotland’s First Minister has warned there is a "very real possibility" that Nigel Farage could become the UK’s next Prime Minister, expressing concern about what that might mean for the country's future.

John Swinney also accused both Labour and the Conservatives of "cosying up" to the Reform UK leader.

“The only way to deal with Farage is to confront him — and that is exactly what we will do in Scotland,” he said.

His remarks follow significant gains by Reform UK in local elections, where the party secured control of 10 councils and won more than 600 seats in Thursday’s vote.