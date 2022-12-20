SUV removed from scene after crashing through Manila Airport entrance killing girl, 4

A four-year-old girl was killed after an SUV crashed through an entrance of Manila International Airport on Sunday morning (4 May).

Footage shows emergency services recovering the vehicle from the crash site using a forklift, with some onlookers in tears. Among the damage to the scene, a bollard protecting the entrance to Terminal 1 appears to have been torn out of the ground from the impact.

An adult male was also among the victims, according to the Philippine Red Cross. There is no suggestion from police, who arrested a man at the scene, that the incident was deliberate.

Secretary of Transportation Vivencio Hizon told reporters: “There are three injured who are currently at the San Juan De Dios Hospital. The driver will be subjected to mandatory drug testing.”