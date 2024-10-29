**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Former England footballer Aaron Lennon has revealed how being sectioned saved his life.

The former Everton player opened up on how his mental health got so bad, he could not get out of bed on some days.

The midfielder appeared on The Overlap podcast, released today (29 October), to share his story to help others.

Lennon’s problems started seven years ago when he felt like he had no energy and no longer wanted to join in with his friends on and off the pitch.

Lennon told host Ian Wright: “If I didn’t get sectioned, I probably wouldn’t be here having this conversation