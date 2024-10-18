The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

The Apprentice is in cinemas now, and we catch up with star Maria Bakalova and director Ali Abbasi about the former president’s criticism of the film, the challenges they faced in getting it made, and the significance of releasing it so close to the US election.

The film follows Trump’s relationship with cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn as Trump tries to make a name for himself in 1970s New York, but has sparked backlash from the former president, who has called it a “politically disgusting hatchet job”.

