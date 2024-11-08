Gary Barlow pokes fun at son’s height in resurfaced clip

Gary Barlow poked fun at his son’s height in a resurfaced video of the pair on his Facebook page.

In 2019, the Take That singer uploaded a clip of himself and Daniel working out next to each other.

He captioned the post: “Don’t look at the difference in weights. Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller.”

In November, the 24-year-old’s stature was the subject of a series of light-hearted tweets following a family photo posted on Instagram.

Now in a resurfaced clip from 2019, Gary poked fun at their size difference while working out next to his lad, who he recently revealed had shunned the spotlight to study medicine.