Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:39
‘The Brady Bunch’ cast address huge plot hole from original series
The Brady Bunch stars have cleared up a huge plot hole in the popular sitcom.
Speaking to NBC’s Today show on Thursday (7 November), Barry Williams, Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight addressed the mysterious disappearance of the Brady family’s dog Tiger and
The pooch stopped appearing on the show after its second season.
Williams, who played the oldest Brady brother, Greg said: “Continuity was not one of the strong points of our show. And so one day he’s there, one day he’s not there.”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
11:22
On the run with Ammon Bundy
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:30
Walz pokes fun at Vance in first speech since Trump won election
00:53
Walz sends message to Trump supporters in first speech since loss
02:10
Trump’s New York City stronghold reacts to Republican win
00:49
Undercover police floor London phone snatcher mid-theft
00:20
Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch
00:58
Cancer diagnosis was biggest shock of my life, says Chris Hoy
01:35
Turkish league ‘smells bad’ and nobody watches it, says Jose Mourinho
00:50
Lewis Hamilton playfully interrupts F1 chief’s interview
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:12
Gary Barlow pokes fun at son’s height in resurfaced clip
00:44
Alison Hammond comforts Hollywood legend on anxiety disorder struggle
01:10
Trevor Sorbie’s poignant final TV interview weeks before death
01:45