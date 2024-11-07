Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch during FA Cup clash

A football fan on his stag do dressed up as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and sang “Let It Go” on karaoke in front of an entire stadium.

Footage taken by Gabriel Ramsey shows the groom-to-be in a bright blue dress belting out the 2013 hit on the pitch as half-time entertainment during Wycombe’s 3-2 FA Cup win over York City.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield was “chuffed” to progress into the second round of the competition after Luke Leahy scored in both halves while Gideon Kodua added another as the Sky Bet League One side booked their place in Sunday’s draw.