Jimmy Fallon roasts Donald and Melania Trump’s return to White House

Jimmy Fallon roasted Donald and Melania Trump on their return to the White House following the Republican’s dramatic election victory.

Addressing Trump’s election victory on Fallon Tonight on Wednesday (6 November), the comedian stated Americans had “decided to get back with their crazy ex”.

Fallon said: “No matter who you voted for, I think all Americans can agree it’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving.”

The host added: “Of course, Trump’s already super busy. First, he’s got to move all those classified documents back into the White House.

“Republicans were thrilled until they realized there is going to be four more years of Melania’s Christmas decorations.”