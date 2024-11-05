Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs heard on prison call as children wish him happy birthday

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been heard on prison call for the first time since his arrest as his children wished him happy birthday.

The former music producer, who turned 55 on Monday (4 November), is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Centre after being arrested and charged with racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking.

In a video shared by his son Justin Dior Combs, Combs’s children sing happy birthday to him, before he is heard telling them how proud he is of all of them and that he is “looking forward to seeing them soon”.