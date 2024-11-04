Cardi B hits back at Kamala Harris speech critics in expletive rant

Cardi B has fired back at critics over her Kamala Harris rally speech in an expletive rant.

The 32-year-old has faced backlash for using her cellphone to read her speech at the Vice President’s rally in Milwaukee on Friday (1 November).

The rapper, who previously hit out at Elon Musk for calling her a puppet who “can’t even talk without being fed the words”, posted a video on TikTok to respond to the criticism she received.

She said: “I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech and a lot of y'all talkin' about like "Oh why are you reading it from your phone?’

“B****, I had to write that s*** down.”