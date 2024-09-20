How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

It was the height of Cool Britannia, Oasis vs Blur was playing out, Tony Blair was walking into Number 10 Downing Street. And then came The Spice Girls.

The girl group were already a cultural phenomenon before Geri Halliwell hit the Brit Awards stage clad in her infamous Union Jack dress. But did you know it was merely a Gucci little black dress with a tea towel attached?

The next day images of the dress were across the front pages of various newspapers around the world, making 1990s Brit Awards history and burning the moment into the British cultural psyche.