Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and his homage to father Richard Harris

Jared Harris discusses his new film Reawakening and working with co-stars Juliet Stevenson and The Crown’s Erin Doherty with The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy.

The renowned actor and son of legendary thespian Richard Harris discusses his father's legacy, the difficult task of embodying John Lennon and which films he thinks deserve more attention as he reflects upon a career that has seen him appear in shows such as Mad Men and Chernobyl.

