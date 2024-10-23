The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

On June 24, 2022, nine justices voted on a decision.

A decision that wound back the clock more than half a century.

A decision which impacted the fates of tens of millions of women.

A decision that tearing America apart.

In this Independent TV documentary, Bel Trew travels to meet some of the women affected by this shifting landscape, as the country heads to the polls while one in three American women of reproductive age have lost access to abortion.