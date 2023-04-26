The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

The quaint Texan town of Granbury found itself at the centre of controversy when its school district tried to impose one of the most sweeping book bans in the United States — an effort that overwhelmingly targeted books containing LGBT+ themes. It led students to protest, caused rowdy school board meetings, tore families apart, and brought a first-of-its-kind civil rights investigation by the Department of Education.

Richard Hall went to Granbury to speak with those fighting back against the book bans.

