Watch Joe Biden announce his 2024 re-election bid

Joe Biden has launched his 2024 re-election bid.

In a video shared on social media on Tuesday morning (25 April), the president pledged to “protect rights” and “make sure everyone in this country is tweeted equally” as he launched an attack on “MAGA extremists”.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Mr Biden’s official social media account tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.