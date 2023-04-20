Moment ship deliberately sank to create artificial reef

A ship was deliberately sank off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, 18 April, to create an artificial reef.

Officials from the Okaloosa County Coastal Resource team worked with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism to deploy the RMS Cyclops approximately four nautical miles south-east of Destin at a depth of 72ft.

The ship will rest upside-down, providing a structure for marine life to create habitats in.

“It provides marine life with a robust ecosystem that was previously lacking off the shores of our beaches in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s also a great place to fish and dive,” officials said.

