Moment flyaway parrots found together after 60-mile escape

Two parrots that escaped from London Zoo were captured after they were found 60 miles from their home.

Lily and Margot, two blue-throated macaws, flew away on October 21 while flying freely as part of their daily routine.

They were discovered six days later after a family in Buckden, Cambridgeshire, spotted the birds in the trees behind their garden.

The pair were eventually tracked down to a field and public footpath in Brampton.

Lily and Margot immediately flew into the arms of the zoo’s experts.

They are said to be in good condition and are now in quarantine at the on-site animal hospital, after which they will rejoin their parents Popeye and Ollie.