Serena Williams reveals she had grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
Serena Williams has opened up about a recent health scare after she had a grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck.
The tennis star revealed that she first noticed a lump on her neck back in May.
After undergoing various tests, the 43-year-old learned the cyst was benign, but it continued growing.
In a TikTok video, posted on Tuesday (15 October), the mother revealed she was advised by doctors to have the cyst removed to prevent it from leaking or becoming infected.
Williams said: “I am feeling so grateful and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all, I'm healthy."
