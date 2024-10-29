Jump to content
Lucy Leeson | Tuesday 29 October 2024 15:41 GMT

Maura Higgins breaks silence on Pete Wicks romance

Maura Higgins has broken her silence on her rumoured romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks.

The pair have been at the centre of relationship rumours for months, with neither reality star denying or confirming their romance, until now.

Appearing on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, released on Tuesday (29 October), the former Love Island contestant confirmed they are “just friends”.

The 33-year-old said: “We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he’s an amazing person.

“Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.

“Our humour is the same.”

