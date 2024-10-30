Lucy Watson broke down in tears discussing her fertility struggles on Beyond Chelsea on Tuesday night (29 October).

The formerMade in Chelsea star, 33, opened up about her struggles to conceive before giving birth to her son Willoughby this year.

Speaking to her sister Tiffany Watson, Lucy admitted seeing her sibling pregnant “Shone a light on what she didn’t have.”

She then cried as she described how hard it was for her to think about her fertility.

“I’m so lucky now so I don’t know why I’m crying it’s stupid,” she added.