Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:41
Lucy Watson breaks down over fertility struggles and pain at seeing sister become mother
Lucy Watson broke down in tears discussing her fertility struggles on Beyond Chelsea on Tuesday night (29 October).
The formerMade in Chelsea star, 33, opened up about her struggles to conceive before giving birth to her son Willoughby this year.
Speaking to her sister Tiffany Watson, Lucy admitted seeing her sibling pregnant “Shone a light on what she didn’t have.”
She then cried as she described how hard it was for her to think about her fertility.
“I’m so lucky now so I don’t know why I’m crying it’s stupid,” she added.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
32:06
Kemi Badenoch discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:17
Huge blaze engulfs BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard building
00:47
Trump bizarrely claims Puerto Ricans kiss him every time he sees them
00:37
Michelle Obama stops campaign speech to help audience member
00:39
Strictly professional Nancy Xu fights back tears over show comments
02:03
England footballer Aaron Lennon claims being sectioned saved his life
00:35
Ten Hag admits ‘luck not on my side’ in final Man Utd press conference
01:23
Chris Hoy opens up about terminal cancer diagnosis in emotional video
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:21
Maura Higgins breaks silence on Pete Wicks romance
00:55
Moment flyaway parrots found together after 60-mile escape
01:00
Father and son wear bizarre edible Halloween costumes on This Morning
00:54