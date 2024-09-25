Made in Chelsea stars to return for spin off reunion series

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Members of the original Made in Chelsea cast will return for a new spin off series.

The BAFTA-winning Channel 4 reality show has followed the lives of the upper-class King’s Road set since 2011 and has made household names of cast members including Jamie Laing, Spencer Matthews, Ollie Locke and Louise Thompson.

Fan favourites Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue, and Lucy Watson will once again share their lives on screen for the new show, Beyond Chelsea.

Now in their thirties, the three reality stars will be followed by cameras as they navigate career challenges, marriage and motherhood.

Felstead, who has welcomed three children with her consultant husband Max Darnton, revealed a “lot has changed” in her life since she first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago.

Fortescue, who left Made in Chelsea in 2014, said: “I never thought I’d be back on camera, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past.”

Meanwhile Watson, who shares a son with her Made in Chelsea co-star and husband James Dunmore, admitted she feels “nervous” to “share so much” about her life with the public again.

open image in gallery Binky Felstead on 'Made in Chelsea’ ( Channel 4 )

“I never imagined returning to reality TV,” she said. “However, after eight years it turns out I actually quite miss it.”

Watson has previously revealed she found her contract with Made in Chelsea “controlling”.

Of her decision to quit the cast, she told her former co-star Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast: “I realised you can’t really be in a happy relationship on that show. At that point I was quite serious with James so I was like ‘actually I value this more.’

“Plus the controlling side of [the show] where you couldn’t do other work really annoyed me because I really wanted to do loads more,” she added.

open image in gallery Lucy Watson on ‘Made in Chelsea' ( Channel 4 )

Felstead previously hinted she would return for a Made in Chelsea spin-off six years after her departure, if she were joined by Fortescue and Louise Thompson.

Writing on her Instagram story in October last year, she said: “It would have to be a very differently filmed show, but these two and I are still super close and were discussing potential ideas over lunch last month.”

Thompson has not been announced as a cast member on Beyond Chelsea. The former reality star has suffered a myriad of health issues since leaving Made in Chelsea after she was forced to have an emergency caesarean in November 2021.

open image in gallery Rosie Fortescue, Alexandra Felstead and Louise Thompson in 2014 ( Getty Images )

The event led to a series of physical and mental complications, which led to haemorrhages, the removal of her colon, fitting of a stoma bag, and a series of newly diagnosed physical and mental health conditions.

“I was very unlucky because I had this cascade of events happen to me,” she said of the ordeal.

“‘Old Louise’ would have been fuming because when I wanted something in the past, I made it happen. But none of it matters, not even the fact that I can’t carry another child. It’s over now — and I’ve been given a second shot at life.”

Beyond Chelsea will air on E4 and stream on Channel 4 later this year.