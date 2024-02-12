Louise Thompson shares update after ‘agony’ during two-week hospital stay

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louise Thompson has shared an update on her chronic illness with fans, noting that she had recently spent more than two weeks in hospital after a health crisis.

The former Made in Chelsea star has documented ups and downs with her health over the last few years, including her difficult childbirth experience in 2021, and her lupus diagnosis the following December.

On Monday (12 February), Thompson, 33, posted a picture of herself in bed wearing a hospital gown, with various wires attached to her chest and neck.

In an extended caption, the TV personality told fans that she’d become ill while on holiday in Antigua. According to Thompson, she had ignored symptoms of declining health before flying to the Caribbean to enjoy her time with her two-year-old son, Leo-Hunter, and fiancé Ryan Libbey.

“Used up every iota of energy I could pretending I was going to be OK,” she wrote, “But deep down inside I knew I was really sick.

“I wanted the best for Leo and my family and memories, holiday had been in the pipeline for yonks.”

Later in her caption, Thompson wrote that she’d experienced extreme discomfort in terms of her mental and physical health.

Louise Thompson (Instagram / Louise Thompson)

“Both are agony and can leave you powerless,” she wrote. “Difficult to have one without the other, they’re intrinsically linked.

“Anyway, I thought I could handle anything – How shortsighted. My resilience had skyrocketed and I’d become de-sensitised.”

She added: “Most people would be in A&E day 1 with my symptoms, I have no qualms in saying that because I know what my symptoms were and they were not OK, I’ll spare you some of the grittier details, but I became a little ‘too used’ to my chronic condition.”

After losing “cupfuls of blood” every 20 minutes when using the bathroom, Thompson and her family flew home to the UK to seek treatment, after which she was admitted to the hospital.

“Things got worse quite quickly,” she added. “Thank goodness for safety, Thank goodness for the NHS.”

Louise Thompson in 2017 (Getty Images)

Though Thompson was not specific about the problems she was facing, she noted that she was focusing on getting better and shared a positive outlook for the future.

“I am a STRONG COOKIE and I am working hard on a speedy recovery,” she wrote. “And there will be a silver lining. I promise I’m already searching for it. Already found a few nuggets.

“A nice little reminder that health is everything. It must always come first first first. Along with my family and my son.”

Thompson concluded her message by stating that she believed that 2024 would still be her “best [year] yet”, despite a difficult start.

In response, fans and friends have been quick to share messages of support with the TV star, with many thanking her for being candid with her experience.

Her former Made in Chelsea castmate Ashley James wrote: “Sending you so much love”, while writer and podcaster Elizabeth Day commented: “Sending you so much love and strength, Louise.”

Prior to this, Thompson suffered a haemorrhage early last year and said the situation left her thinking she was “going to die again”.