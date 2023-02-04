Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louise Thompson has revealed that she suffered a haemorrhage and lost around three litres of blood last week during her latest emergency readmission to hospital.

The Made In Chelsea star shared a lengthy health update on her Instagram on Saturday morning (4 February) and said the situation left her thinking she was “going to die again”.

It comes a year after the traumatic birth of her son and two months after Thompson, 32, was diagnosed with drug-induced lupus.

Last week, Thompson said she had been admitted to hospital due to an “unexpected situation” and urged her fans to “take nothing for granted”.

In her first post since the incident, she wrote: “I’m not going to let this hold me back. I’ve learnt a lot from the last year and I feel in a much sounder headspace than last year so fingers crossed.

“I’m a bit scared to leave the house (or sometimes even stand up) so slowly slowly and I will have lots of time bored at home so pop me a message.

“I have to say, I am one damn strong cookie. And I have to hold on to the fact that our bodies are remarkable and can heal from such extraordinarily brutal things. I can and I will heal from this.

“From feeling all my limbs go cold as my blood tries to protect my vital organs, to shutting off my entire pain response as I had 4x canulas jabbed into my arms at the same time in Rhesus, wow, what a trip

“Thanks doctors + medicine and those dedicated to those improving medicine and science’y [sic] stuff for keeping me alive.”

Thompson was diagnosed with PTSD and has been dealing with mental health problems after suffering life-thretening complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter in 2021.

After welcoming her first child with fiancé Ryan Libbey, the reality star revealed that she spent an extended period of time in hospital and Leo-Hunter was treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post paying tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

Later, on New Year’s Day, Thompson said she was leaving behind the “worst year of my life” in a candid post. She wrote: “It might sound weird but I desperately want to live a more muted experience of the world. Less wild ups and downs. More cruising and a bit more relaxing.”