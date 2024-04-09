Louise Thompson proudly reveals stoma bag after long health battle

Louise Thompson has proudly revealed she has been fitted with a stoma bag following a long health battle.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared an emotional video on Instagram today (9 April) as she urged people to “be kind”.

The 34-year-old recently spent two weeks in hospital after losing blood due to Ulcerative Colitis while in Antigua on a family holiday.

The reality star has been in and out of hospital since giving birth to son Leo, two, following a traumatic birth which left her with PTSD.

In the candid Instagram post, she said she hoped her stoma would “represent a better life” stating “the little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health”.